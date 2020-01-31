Around 30% of People Have Commutes That Stress Them Out Before They Even Get to Work
The average person spends about five full days every year commuting. According to a new survey, one-third of people say their commute is so tough that they get stressed out before work even starts.
The poll of 2,000 employed Americans who commute to work via car found in a typical year, the average commuter will spend 580 minutes going back and forth from work and their home in a single month. This is based on a total commute time of 29 minutes a day.
Americans would need to earn an extra $17,076.59 in addition to their current salary in order to stop complaining about their commutes all the time.