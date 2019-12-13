Are You Familiar With The “Four-Gift Rule”?
The Four-Gift Rule is where you only buy your kids four Christmas presents: one thing they want, one they need, one they’ll wear and one they’ll read. If you practice this rule it could save you some time and money this year.
Something they want could be AirPods, a video game or a rather fashionable & costly pair of sneakers.
Something they need could be socks, underwear or anything else that’s boring but necessary.
Something they’ll wear means clothes or shoes (not those costly ones we mentioned previously).
And something to read could be a magazine subscription or book.
You don’t have to spend as much time shopping and anyone who’s done it will tell you it saves a lot of money.
Some parents use the Four-Gift Rule for birthdays too.