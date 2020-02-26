Are You Cleaning Your Phone?
I grab my phone just about every time that I go to the bathroom. I think just about everyone does these days. If you think about it, your phone is covered in all types of germs and bacteria.
There is a new survey that says 14% of people NEVER clean their phone. 47% say they don’t clean it very often. These numbers add up to 61% of people.
So as much as we handle our phones, only 6% of people say they clean their phone “very often.” That’s gross!!!
What we can do is make it common practice to clean your phone often. In doing so, we won’t have to worry as much about the spreading viruses. Flu season isn’t over just yet.