Are You A Workaholic?

A new survey of 2,000 British employees found that 4 in 10 adults just can’t stop working.
In the survey commissioned by SPANA, almost half of those surveyed said they enjoy their work but 65% said they hate their habit of constantly focusing on their job. Only 3% said they actually leave their office each day when their shift is supposed to end.
One in five admitted they have no problem taking a work call or answering an email while they’re with their family. Another 16% said they can’t eat a meal without checking their emails and around 20% have suffered a health problem due to working too much.
Here are the 10 biggest signs that someone’s a workaholic:
1. Never taking a lunch break.
2. Working on weekends.
3. Always being the last person to leave the office.
4. Waking up in the middle of the night, thinking about work.
5. Checking emails while watching TV.
6. Always bringing their work laptop on vacation.
7. Always being the first person at the office in the morning.
8. Checking emails in the middle of the night.
9. Always taking work calls, even during their personal time.
10. Calling into work on days off to make sure everything’s okay.