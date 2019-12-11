Are “Take The Hint” Christmas Gifts Wrong To Give
The question is, are “take the hint” Christmas gifts wrong to give?
Maybe wrong is too strong of a word. Unfortunately, due to the recent Peloton stationary bike commercial, there is serious controversy surrounding “Take The Hint” Christmas gifts. Why are people up-in-arms about the husband giving his wife a piece of exercise equipment? Is he really saying she is out of shape or overweight? Or is he giving her a gift that she wanted to stay physically fit more conveniently? I am going with the latter.
20% of people plan to give a passive-aggressive gift this year that is actually a hint toward steering the receiver to a personal life change. The question really becomes, is it OK to give gifts like that.
Here is what is considered to be the top 10 “Take The Hint” gifts:
- Deodorant or Perfume
- Cookbook
- Self-Help Book
- Exercise Equipment
- Cleaning Supplies
- Alarm Clock
- Toothbrush
- Gym membership
- Breath Mints
- Razor
Personally, I would not be offended if I got any of these “gifts” from close friends or family that know me, my hobbies and my habits.
Would you be offended by them?
I actually asked specifically about gym memberships in one of my Questions Of The Day on Facebook recently and most people responded they would be happy to get a gift like that.
Are people being too sensitive these days? Are they misinterpreting the gift due to their own insecurities? Could they just be looking for a reason to be upset with the gift because it’s not a bigger, more expensive item?
Let’s be honest though, there are some bad or insensitive gifts given at times. those, sadly are usually given maliciously and are meant as a “dig’ in my opinion.
I guess I choose to look at the gift as just that, a gift. Whether it’s breath mints, a pack of gum, a toothbrush or a new belt, it truly is the thought that counts. If it’s a gift that you really will never use then perhaps you can regift it… but that’s a discussion for another time.
So are “Take The Hint” gifts wrong to give? I don’t think so as long as you are giving them from the heart. Better yet, don’t play mind games with gift-giving. If you’re close enough to the person to give them something like that, you should be close enough to have a conversation with them about YOUR concerns for THEIR life.
What do you think?
Jason’s 1023XLC Page