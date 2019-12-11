      Weather Alert

Are “Take The Hint” Christmas Gifts Wrong To Give

Jason Cornell
Dec 11, 2019 @ 3:16pm

The question is, are “take the hint” Christmas gifts wrong to give?

Maybe wrong is too strong of a word. Unfortunately, due to the recent Peloton stationary bike commercial, there is serious controversy surrounding “Take The Hint” Christmas gifts. Why are people up-in-arms about the husband giving his wife a piece of exercise equipment?  Is he really saying she is out of shape or overweight?  Or is he giving her a gift that she wanted to stay physically fit more conveniently? I am going with the latter.

20% of people plan to give a passive-aggressive gift this year that is actually a hint toward steering the receiver to a personal life change. The question really becomes, is it OK to give gifts like that.

Here is what is considered to be the top 10 “Take The Hint” gifts:

  • Deodorant or Perfume
  • Cookbook
  • Self-Help Book
  • Exercise Equipment
  • Cleaning Supplies
  • Alarm Clock
  • Toothbrush
  • Gym membership
  • Breath Mints
  • Razor

Personally, I would not be offended if I got any of these “gifts” from close friends or family that know me, my hobbies and my habits.

Would you be offended by them?

I actually asked specifically about gym memberships in one of my Questions Of The Day on Facebook recently and most people responded they would be happy to get a gift like that.

Are people being too sensitive these days? Are they misinterpreting the gift due to their own insecurities? Could they just be looking for a reason to be upset with the gift because it’s not a bigger, more expensive item?

Let’s be honest though, there are some bad or insensitive gifts given at times. those, sadly are usually given maliciously and are meant as a “dig’ in my opinion.

I guess I choose to look at the gift as just that, a gift. Whether it’s breath mints, a pack of gum, a toothbrush or a new belt, it truly is the thought that counts. If it’s a gift that you really will never use then perhaps you can regift it… but that’s a discussion for another time.

So are “Take The Hint” gifts wrong to give? I don’t think so as long as you are giving them from the heart. Better yet, don’t play mind games with gift-giving. If you’re close enough to the person to give them something like that, you should be close enough to have a conversation with them about YOUR concerns for THEIR life.

What do you think?

