Appeal to SAFE-T Act Pause to be Heard by Illinois Supreme Court in March

(Springfield, IL) The fate of the cash bail system in Illinois won’t be known for several months. Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Democrats passed legislation known as the SAFE-T Act with the controversial provision to end cash bail by the first of this year. But a Kankakee County Judge ruled that it was unconstitutional in 60-plus counties that had sued the state over the provision, and the Illinois Supreme Court put a statewide halt to the plan.. That decision was appealed by the Illinois Attorney General, and arguments on that appeal are now scheduled for sometime in March. After arguments take place, it’s expected to take several more months for an official ruling. The Governor vowed earlier this week to continue the push to end cash bail, while opponents say that facet of the SAFE-T Act makes the state less safe.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (1-6-23)