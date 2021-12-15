Antioch Woman Jailed After Alleged Stabbing Incident

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch have announced an arrest, after a domestic incident. Officials say Charmaine Gunn allegedly stabbed her boyfriend with a kitchen knife during an altercation Saturday afternoon in the 9-hundred block of Main Street. The male victim was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, while the 48-year-old suspect was taken to the Lake County Jail. Gunn faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated battery causing bodily harm, and aggravated domestic battery. Bond was set at 100-thousand-dollars…and Gunn is due back in court on January 5th.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-15-21)