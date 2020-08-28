Antioch Teen Officially Charged in Kenosha Violence
Antioch Teen Officially Charged, Extradition Hearing Today
(Kenosha, WI) An Antioch teen has been officially charged for violence in Kenosha that left two people dead. Kyle Rittenhouse faces first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18. The 17-year-old is accused of shooting three people on Tuesday night in Kenosha during protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Two of those subjects died, one was seriously hurt. Rittenhouse is currently being held without bond in juvenile detention in Vernon Hills, but has been charged as an adult. An extradition hearing is set for today.
Gurnee Shots Fired Situation, No Charges So Far
(Gurnee, IL) Police in Gurnee have released information about a shots fired call that took place earlier this week. On Monday morning, officials were dispatched to an apartment building just behind the Gurnee Police Department. Witnesses said they had heard a single gunshot, and police created a perimeter. Eventually, two people exited the building and were questioned. An investigation determined a 21-year-old Gurnee man accidentally fired a shot during an argument with another party…though no one was injured. The unidentified subject does have a valid FOID card and is not currently facing any charges. A female was also questioned and released without charges. The investigation into the incident is said to be ongoing.
Independent Review Turned Over to States Attorney in RLB In Custody Case
(Round Lake Beach, IL) Findings from an independent investigation have reached their next step, after an in custody incident earlier this year in Round Lake Beach. Officials say 21-year-old Abel Rosiles died a few days after he attempted to swallow drugs during an arrest in June. The plastic bag became stuck in his throat, despite police attempts to dislodge it. Rosiles’ family doesn’t believe the official story, and have claimed police over-reach and abuse. Round Lake Beach authorities say they have no idea of what the independent reviewers found, and that any criminal decisions will be made by the Lake County State’s Attorney, who is reviewing the findings. A timetable for any decisions has not been released.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus numbers came down across Illinois and Lake County on Thursday. The state announced 1,707 new confirmed cases of the illness, with 24 related fatalities. Lake County had 51 of those cases, a large drop from Wednesday, but did add two more deaths for a total of 462 since the pandemic began. Covid-19 related hospitalizations and ICU rates jumped sharply statewide…and several areas are now over 60% of ICU capacity including Chicago, the west and southwest suburbs, as well as the Springfield and Edwardsville regions downstate. The two state hospital regions that house Lake County sit just above 50% of ICU capacity, which is similar to the day before.
Abbott to Hire Covid-19 Test Makers
(Gurnee, IL) Abbott Labs is looking for people to help make a new Covid-19 rapid test. The North Chicago-based company says they are in line to hire around 2-thousand temporary employees to make the new test kits out of a location in Gurnee. The new test, which is expected to cost 5-dollars to take and provide results in less than 20 minutes, was just recently approved by the US FDA. Abbott is hoping to start shipping the tests in the coming weeks, and hopes to send out over 50-million of them per month, by October.