Antioch Teen Arrested on Multiple Drug Charges

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch have announced the arrest of a teen on drug charges. Authorities say they were called to an apartment on Monday night for a disturbance in progress. When they arrived, they had contact with David Bonnes III, and noticed a large amount of narcotics in the apartment. A search warrant was approved and the subsequent investigation into the 18-year-old turned up 160 hits of LSD, more than two pounds of psychedelic mushrooms, cannabis, drug paraphernalia and a significant amount of cash. Bonnes was arrested and charged with 6 felonies, including possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. A bond amount and future court dates are currently unknown.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-23-21)