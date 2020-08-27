Antioch Teen Arrested in Kenosha Shootings, Chicago Man Shot and Killed in Waukegan
Antioch Teen Arrested in Kenosha Shootings
Vander Tuuk 8-27-20
(Antioch, IL) A Lake County teen has been charged with murder in connection with the ongoing unrest in Kenosha. The shootings took place on Tuesday night, the 3rd night of protests of the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Two people were killed, while a third was severely injured. Kyle Rittenhouse was taken into custody on Wednesday in Antioch, and is believed to be behind all 3 shootings. The 17-year-old was transported to juvenile detention in Vernon Hills, and is expected to face an extradition hearing on Friday.
Antioch Curfew
Vander Tuuk 8-27-20
(Antioch, IL) The Village of Antioch issued an emergency curfew last night, after social medial threats of civil unrest and possible violence. Reports this morning, however, are that most of the night was relatively calm. The village was the subject of threats because of a 17-year-old resident who was charged with killing two and injuring one in Kenosha on Tuesday night during continued protests over the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Several areas of Lake Villa also closed early and hunkered down due to their proximity to the Antioch area. Officials say if need be, the curfew will be reinstated tonight.
Waukegan Homicide, 2nd in 5 days
Vander Tuuk 8-27-20
(Waukegan, IL) Police in Waukegan are investigating another homicide. The incident took place in the early morning hours of Wednesday, when a shots fired call was reported at a motel along Green Bay Road. A male in his 30’s from Chicago was said to be found with a gunshot wound, and he later died at a hospital. No arrests have been made, and no further details have been released at this point. Anyone with more information on the murder is being encouraged to contact Waukegan Police.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 8-27-20
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus testing has once again passed the 50-thousand mark in Illinois, and it has once again led to a rise in cases. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,157 new cases and 37 related fatalities…of those 145 cases were reported in Lake County, along with one death. Coronavirus linked hospitalizations were up for the 3rd straight day, while Covid-related ICU use bumped up by 5 beds. Two suburban areas and two downstate areas have their ICU capacities at over 60%. Both hospital regions that include Lake County also saw ICU capacity increases, but both remain below that 60% mark.
Metra: Union Pacific Conductor Policy Leads to Lost Revenue
Associated Press 8-27-20
CHICAGO (AP) Metra says Union Pacific’s refusal to send conductors into train cars is costing the commuter rail carrier $1 million each month in lost ticket revenue. Union Pacific, which operates the UP North, Northwest (both of which run through Lake County) and the West lines for Metra, is not allowing conductors into the aisles to punch tickets, citing coronavirus safety concerns…and essentially giving passengers on those lines a free ride. Shortly after the onset of the pandemic in March, Metra stopped validating or selling tickets on any of its 11 lines. In early June, Metra resumed in-person ticketing, but Union Pacific has not.