Antioch Teen Arrested and Charged in High School Threat Call

(Antioch, IL) An arrest has been made in connection with a threat that locked down the Antioch High School last week. The incident took place during the afternoon hours of Friday, October 21st. A large police sweep determined that there was no credible threat, but investigators were able to track the phone that called in the threat. A 15-year-old student has since been taken into custody, and is facing what’s being called an enhanced class 4 felony disorderly conduct charge. Officials say they believe the student acted alone, and has been referred into the juvenile system.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-25-22)