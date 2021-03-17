Antioch Sex Offender Held on New Charges, “Serial Stowaway” Busted Again
Mugshot provided by Lake County Sheriff's Office
Sex Offender Busted For Sending Nudes to Kids
(Antioch, IL) A registered sex offender is in trouble, after reportedly communicating with and sending nude pictures to young children. Steven Tipman of Antioch Township was taken into custody on Monday, after an investigation that involved not only Lake County authorities, but law enforcement in New York and Virginia. Tipman is accused of communicating with several minors through apps like Snapchat. He is also accused of sending nude photographs to what he thought were 12-year-old girls…but in reality were police officials in other states. The 31-year-old is facing several sex crime charges, and additional charges are expected. Bond has been set at 500-thousand-dollars.
California Fugitive Arrested in Lake County
(North Chicago, IL) A man wanted on the west coast has been arrested in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Errick Montes was taken into custody on March 8th in North Chicago. The 33-year-old was wanted out of Riverside County, California on outstanding warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child. Details of the case that led to the warrants have not been released. Montes is currently in the Lake County Jail on a 1-million-dollar bond. He’s due in court on Monday.
ID Made in Fatal Lake Zurich Crash
(Lake Zurich, IL) A man killed during a single vehicle crash in Lake Zurich has been identified. The Lake County Coroner’s Office says Tyler Wills was behind the wheel just before 5 o’clock Monday morning, when his vehicle left Lions Drive near Main Street, crashing through a pair of electrical boxes, and into a brick wall. The 39-year-old Lake Zurich man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident also knocked out power to the Lake Zurich Village Hall, which was closed all day Monday. Power has since been restored, and the building was back open on Tuesday.
One Seriously Hurt in Snowplow Accident in Zion
(Zion, IL) A crash involving an SUV and a snowplow sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries. Zion Police say the crash took place on Monday evening at the intersection of Green Bay Road and 9th Street. A passenger in the SUV, identified only as a 28-year-old male from Winthrop Harbor, suffered serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital. No other injuries were reported. Zion Police are continuing to investigate the crash, along with the Sheriff’s Office Major Crash Assistance Team.
“Serial Stowaway” Arrested Again at O’Hare
(Chicago, IL) A former Lake County woman dubbed the “serial stowaway” has been arrested at O’Hare Airport. Chicago Police say Marylin Hartman was able to escape a residential facility on Tuesday, where she was being held on an electronic monitor. Staff at the facility was able to track the former Grayslake woman, and she was arrested before she was able to reach any security checkpoints. Hartman gained notoriety for numerous incidents at O’Hare over the last several years, including boarding a plane headed overseas without a ticket. Chicago Police say they plan to file felony escape charges against the 69-year-old.
Coronavirus Cases up in Lake County, Vaccinations Down, No New Fatalities
(Waukegan, IL) Coronavirus cases jumped on Tuesday, after record low numbers reported on Monday. The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 124 new confirmed and probable cases, but no fatalities for the 2nd straight day. All other metrics for the Region that includes Lake and McHenry County fell on Tuesday, including Covid-linked hospital and ICU admissions, and test positivity. Vaccinations in Lake County fell for the 3rd straight day, after a record day last Friday. 10.3% of the Lake County population is now considered fully vaccinated, compared to 12.3% statewide.
Ravinia to Return in July
(Highland Park, IL) After canceling it’s entire 2020 schedule, Ravinia is set to return to live performances this summer. The Highland Park outdoor venue announced that they are planning to start their schedule at some point in July. Outside of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, no acts have been announced at this point. Ravinia officials say there will be restrictions, as with everything else related to the Coronavirus pandemic, but that they have enough room to promote proper distancing…and plan to have other, science-based safety methods in place.