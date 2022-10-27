Antioch Police Warn Again About Attempted Vehicle Burglaries

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch are warning residents to continue to lock their car doors at night. On Tuesday night, home surveillance captured a suspect attempting to enter vehicles in the Clublands Subdivision. Officials say an alert resident contacted police, who were able to saturate the area, but the suspect and getaway driver were said to escape the scene at a high rate of speed. This type of crime has been rampant this year, and not only in Antioch. Subjects test doors of vehicles and garages attempting to get in to steal items. Authorities say in addition to locking the doors, make sure you don’t leave any high value objects in your vehicles, especially in plain sight.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-27-22)