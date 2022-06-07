Antioch Police Seeking Suspects in Vehicle Thefts and Burglaries

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch are seeking the public’s help in finding those responsible for multiple vehicle thefts, and burglaries. The incidents took place overnight Sunday into Monday morning in the Neuhaven, Clublands, and Redwing subdivisions. Police say they have video or still footage of at least three offenders. Two cars were stolen, including a gray 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a blue 2012 Volkswagen Passat. Three other vehicles were broken into and had items stolen from them. Anyone with additional information or video footage of the crimes is being encouraged to contact Antioch Police.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (6-7-22)