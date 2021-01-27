Antioch Police Release Rittenhouse Video, Tier 1 Coronavirus Levels Reached in Lake County
Rittenhouse, Mother Fixated on Social Media Treatment
Associated Press/Vander Tuuk 1-27-21
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Newly released police video shows that a Lake County teen and his mom were fixated on social media comments in the hours after his August arrest. Police in Antioch released four hours of video taken after Kyle Rittenhouse turned himself in, in connection with an August 25th triple shooting in Kenosha that left two dead. After Rittenhouse said he wanted a lawyer, police left him in the interrogation room with his mother. Wendy Rittenhouse spent the next several hours scrolling through her phone. At one point she lamented about people posting derogatory remarks about them on Facebook. Rittenhouse, now 18, faces first-degree murder charges in Wisconsin.
Racine Warrant Suspect Arrested in Lake County
Vander Tuuk 1-27-21
(Grayslake, IL) A man wanted on warrants out of Wisconsin, has been captured in Lake County. Sheriff’s officials say Sean Walkington of Grayslake was picked up on January 21st in Waukegan. The 33-year-old was wanted in Racine County on outstanding warrants for intimidation and battery. Walkington was being held in the Lake County Jail with a 1-million-dollar bond.
Region 9 Now in Tier One, Phase 4 Relaxations on Horizon
Vander Tuuk 1-27-21
(Waukegan, IL) Region 9 of Illinois, which includes Lake and McHenry County has been upgraded to more relaxed Coronavirus restrictions. Under the Tier 1 mitigations, indoor dining at bars and restaurants is now officially allowed with 25% capacity limits, same with gatherings of over 10 people. The Region now looks forward to Phase 4, which requires a positivity rate of 6.5% or less for three days, along with continued declines in Covid-linked hospitalizations. The Region’s positivity currently stands at 7.2%. As for raw numbers, Lake County reported 245 confirmed and probable coronavirus cases on Tuesday, with 7 related fatalities.
Restaurants Won’t Be Investigated or Fined
Vander Tuuk 1-27-21
(Gurnee, IL) With new relaxed coronavirus measures in place, four Lake County restaurants that openly defied the previous set of restrictions will not be fined. Timothy O’ Tooles, the Shanty, Steven’s and Kaiser’s issued a joint statement earlier this month, saying they were re-opening for indoor dining service despite a ban from Governor J.B. Pritzker. Lake County Health officials say they received a pair of complaints about the group, and could have fined each restaurant, but because indoor dining service, with restrictions, is now allowed under Tier 1 mitigation efforts…those complaint no longer hold sway, and no further investigation into them will be performed.
Deerfield-Based Walgreens Taps Starbucks Exec as New CEO
Associated Press 1-27-21
(Deerfield, IL) Deerfield-based Walgreens has tapped Starbucks executive Roz Brewer as its new CEO, which will make her the only Black woman leading a Fortune 500 company. Brewer will take over as Walgreens CEO on March 15 after a little more than three years as Starbucks’ COO. Brewer succeeds Stefano Pessina, who will transition to executive chairman of Walgreens’ board. Pessina praised Brewer’s expertise in operations, customer relations, talent development and digital innovation. Brewer is also the former president and CEO of Sam’s Club.