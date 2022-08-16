Antioch Police Issue Warning After More Car Burglaries

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch are once again warning residents to lock the doors of their vehicles, and to watch their belongings after another burglary incident. The latest case took place during daylight hours on Friday in the Red Wing View neighborhood. A suspect located a key fob inside an unlocked vehicle, and took the car which was used in a crime later that day, before it was found abandoned. Two other cars were rummaged through on that same day in the same neighborhood. Police say if you see anything suspicious, call them…and don’t confront the suspects yourself, as many are armed.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-16-22)