Antioch Police Investigate Gun Incident, ID’s Released in Round Lake Fatal Crash
Antioch Police Investigating Gun Incident
Vander Tuuk 10-2-20
(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch are investigating, after someone approached a vehicle with a gun at a fast food restaurant. The incident took place on Wednesday night at the Arby’s along Route 173. An employee sitting in his vehicle after the restaurant closed, said he was approached by a white male in his 30’s, who was pulling a gun from his waistband. The employee sped off and went to police…who arrived at the location, but didn’t find the subject. Anyone with information on the incident is being encouraged to call Antioch Police.
Two Killed in Round Lake Area Crash
Vander Tuuk 10-2-20
(Round Lake, IL) Two people killed in a weekend crash in the Round Lake area, have been identified. The wreck took place in the early morning hours of Sunday along Route 134 and involved just one vehicle that left the road for unknown reasons. Two male occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene, and have been identified by Lake County Coroner’s officials as 30-year old Edgar Herrera of Round Lake Beach, and 34-year-old Juan Renteria-Becerra of Mundelein. Both were said to be passengers in the vehicle. Two others, including the driver, were hospitalized…though updates on their conditions have not been provided. The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
Coronavirus Illinois Lake County
Vander Tuuk 10-2-20
(Chicago, IL) Illinois Health officials announced fewer positive Coronavirus cases on Thursday, even though tests increased from the day before. The state announced 2,166 new positives along with 25 related fatalities. Of those, 95 came from Lake County with 2 deaths. Statewide, Covid-linked hospitalizations stayed about the same as Wednesday’s numbers, though ICU use dropped. Region 9, which includes Lake and McHenry County, continues to do well with Restore Illinois metrics. The region’s positivity currently stands at 4.8%, with Lake County specifically at 4.5%.
As committee bickers over subpoenas, Madigan faces challenge
Associated Press 10-2-20
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) Republican members of a committee investigating influence-peddling in Springfield insist that subpoenas be issued to reluctant witnesses, including House Speaker Michael Madigan. The investigating committee’s GOP members said in a teleconference that the panel’s Democratic chairman, Rep. Emanuel Welch, is protecting Madigan, who is the focus of the probe, by delaying the subpoena issue. Welch said that Republicans are rushing to judgment. The scandal involves an admission by utility giant ComEd that it gave jobs to Madigan allies over a 10 year span, in return for favorable legislation. Madigan has not been charged and denies wrongdoing, but is facing numerous calls to resign. He also now faces a challenge for his Speaker position from fellow Democratic State Rep. Stephanie Kifowit of southwest suburban Oswego.
Judge Turns Away Parents’ Effort to Start High School Sports
Associated Press 10-2-20
WHEATON, Ill. (AP) A judge has rejected an effort by parents to put high school athletes back on the playing field, saying the Illinois High School Association is within its rights to delay sports for safety reasons. The parents of four high school athletes sued the IHSA, saying the association violated its own rules in delaying football, boys soccer and girls volleyball. In his ruling Thursday denying a temporary restraining order, DuPage County Circuit Judge Paul Fullerton noted the COVID-19 pandemic, saying the IHSA was acting within its authority. Attorney Jeffrey Widman argued the IHSA acted without the consent of its member schools.