Antioch Man Sentenced in McHenry County OD Death, Lake Villa Man Learns Fate Today

(Woodstock, IL) An Antioch man is on his way to prison, in connection with a fatal overdose case in McHenry County. 23-year-old Jordan Schwamb pleaded guilty to one count of drug-induced homicide, stemming from the March 2021 death of Vincent Isola of Cary. Schwamb and a Lake Villa man, Keenan Queen were said to deliver fentanyl laced painkillers to the victim before his death. Schwamb was in court for sentencing on Thursday where he received 9-years behind bars. The 21-year-old Queen also pleaded guilty earlier this year to his role in the death…he will be sentenced today (Friday).

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-28-22)