102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Antioch Man Sentenced in McHenry County OD Death, Lake Villa Man Learns Fate Today

October 28, 2022 1:00PM CDT
Share
Antioch Man Sentenced in McHenry County OD Death, Lake Villa Man Learns Fate Today

(Woodstock, IL)  An Antioch man is on his way to prison, in connection with a fatal overdose case in McHenry County. 23-year-old Jordan Schwamb pleaded guilty to one count of drug-induced homicide, stemming from the March 2021 death of Vincent Isola of Cary. Schwamb and a Lake Villa man, Keenan Queen were said to deliver fentanyl laced painkillers to the victim before his death. Schwamb was in court for sentencing on Thursday where he received 9-years behind bars. The 21-year-old Queen also pleaded guilty earlier this year to his role in the death…he will be sentenced today (Friday).

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-28-22)

Recent Posts