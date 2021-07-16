Antioch Man Injured, Island Lake Man Arrested in McHenry County Crash

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-16-21)
(McHenry, IL) A Lake County man was seriously injured, another man was arrested after a car vs. motorcycle crash in neighboring McHenry County. Police in McHenry say the incident took place around 2 o’clock Thursday morning along Chapel Hill Road near Route 120, when a 37-year-old Antioch man on a motorcycle was struck from behind by a vehicle. The driver of that car, identified as 67-year-old Steven Foulk of Island Lake, was hit with three DUI counts, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. The Antioch victim was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.