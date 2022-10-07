Antioch Man Heads to Prison in McHenry County Drug Case

(Woodstock IL) An Antioch man is on his way to prison for drug charges in McHenry County. Derek Schwantner was found guilty back in August of possession, and possession with the intent to deliver, stemming from a Crystal Lake traffic stop about a year earlier, where large amounts of heroin were said to be found. The 33-year-old was sentenced Thursday to 6 and a half years behind bars, though he was given credit for over a year of time already served. After his release from prison, Schwantner will also be on a year of mandatory supervision.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (10-7-22)