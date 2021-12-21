Antioch Man Arrested in Pharmacy Burglary

(Antioch, IL) Police have announced the arrest of a man accused of burglarizing a section of a Lake County grocery store. Justin Persha is accused of breaking into the closed pharmacy at the Antioch Jewel-Osco late last Friday night. An employee was able to give police a description of the 42-year-old and he was taken into custody a short time later. Persha now faces charges including felony burglary, and felony obstruction of justice for reportedly giving authorities a fake name. He was also wanted for being a fugitive from justice. Bond was set at 150-thousand-dollars.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (12-21-21)