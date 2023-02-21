102.3 XLC 102.3XLC Logo

Antioch Man Arrested for “Grooming” Child That Turned Out To Be Detective

(Via Antioch Police Department)

(Antioch, IL)  Police in Antioch have announced the arrest of a man accused of trying to have an inappropriate relationship with a minor. Jared Lorenzen is accused of chatting online with what he thought was a 14-year-old boy starting last November. That “boy” was, in reality, a Mundelein Police detective. The 28-year-old is also accused of sending lewd images of himself during the chats, and attempting to set up a meeting. Lorenzen now faces two counts of grooming and one count of manufacturing harmful material. Prosecutors say they are also reviewing a possible charge for a firearm that was found during the arrest. Lorenzen is due in a Lake County Courtroom tomorrow (Wednesday)

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-21-23)

