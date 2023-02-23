Antioch Man Arrested After “High Risk” Drug Search Warrant

(Via Antioch Police Department)

(Antioch, IL) One person was arrested after a search warrant was served in Antioch. Police say the target of the search warrant was narcotics based, and that they assisted the Lake County Metropolitan Enforcement Group in their early Thursday operation. During the raid, authorities discovered counterfeit prescription pills laced with fentanyl,as well as methamphetamine, LSD, ammunition, and suspected counterfeit currency. Arrested was 29-year-old Joshua Garcia. He faces multiple charges including two counts of drug possession with intent to deliver, three counts of drug possession and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. A bond has not yet been set in the case.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-23-23)