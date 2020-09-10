Antioch Bar and Grill Goes Up in Flames
Evers Has ‘No Regrets’ About Response to Kenosha Shooting
Associated Press 9-10-20
MADISON, Wis. (AP) Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers says he has “no regrets” about how the state responded to protests that broke out in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake. The August 23rd incident sparked three nights of protests and unrest that culminated with the shootings of three demonstrators by an armed civilian, two of which died. Evers defended his approach the same day a new Marquette University Law School poll found that less than half of Wisconsin voters approved of the protests of police shootings.
Antioch Fire Damages Business, Injures Firefighter
Vander Tuuk 9-10-20
(Antioch, IL) A fire in the Antioch area damaged a known business, and left one firefighter injured. The blaze broke out around 6 o’clock on Wednesday evening at the Thirsty Turtle Bar and Grill. Fire officials headed to the scene and had the flames out within an hour and a half. No workers or patrons were injured, but one firefighter had to be hospitalized, though there was no update on his condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and though no damage estimate was released, officials say the business suffered “extensive” damage.
Hawthorn Woods Multi-Vehicle Crash
Vander Tuuk 9-10-20
(Hawthorn Woods, IL) Two people were sent to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle crash in Hawthorn Woods. The incident happened on Wednesday night around 7 o’clock at Mulberry Drive and Old McHenry Road. The crash involved four vehicles in total. Two people were taken from the scene to be treated, their injuries are believed to be non-life-threatening. Everyone else involved in the wreck was treated at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.
Coronavirus Illinois, Lake County
Vander Tuuk 9-10-20
(Chicago, IL) Health officials say 1,337 new positive Coronavirus tests have been recorded in Illinois, with 30 new related deaths. Of those, 30 of the positive tests were in Lake County, along with two fatalities. The rolling 7-day positive infection rate was down sharply and stands at 3.7%. Statewide both Covid-linked hospitalizations and ICU use ticked up, but the two hospital regions that cover Lake County continue to be below 50% of ICU capacity. Region 9, which the county shares with neighboring McHenry County, continues to have metrics within the guidelines for Phase 4 of the Governor’s Restore Illinois Plan.
2 Applicants Rejected for Marijuana Licenses Sue Illinois
Associated Press 9-10-20
CHICAGO (AP) Two companies that were rejected for Illinois marijuana licenses have filed a lawsuit to delay the state from awarding licenses to the winning applicants. The state announced that only 21 of 700 applicants would proceed to a lottery for 75 licenses. Two rejected applicants allege in a lawsuit, which was filed Friday, that the 21 groups that moved on are politically-connected insider companies, and that it is unconstitutional to not give unsuccessful applications a chance to challenge the department’s decision.