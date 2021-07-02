Antioch Area Man Gets Slapped with Child Porn Charges

Antioch Man Facing More Child Sex-Related Charges
Vander Tuuk 7-2-21
(Waukegan, IL) A man arrested earlier this year for contacting what he thought were underage children for sex, is facing new charges. Lake County Sheriff’s officials say Steven Tipman was taken into custody back in March after detectives from two different states approached Illinois authorities about their communications with the suspect. He was originally charged with 5 counts of violating his sex offender status and one count of grooming. After an investigation of the 31-year-old’s electronics, he was hit this week with 6 counts of possession of child pornography. Tipman’s bond remains 800-thousand-dollars.
Information Released in 20-Year-Old Zion Woman’s Arrest
(Zion, IL) Police in Zion have released more information on the arrest of a woman last week. (We brought you the arrest information on Wednesday). Winter Wright is facing one count of involuntary manslaughter, and three counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. Authorities say the 20-year-old and a 16-year-old boy were fooling around with a loaded gun on June 24th, when it went off, striking and killing the teen. A short investigation led to Wright’s arrest, and the charges against her. Bond has been set at 250-thousand-dollars, with a court hearing set for July 14th. Police say the incident remains under investigation, and that they are looking for more witnesses.