Another Use for Frozen Peas

Does anyone ever eat the bag of peas in their freezer? In my house, they’re used as icepacks until they bust open and you replace them with….another bag of peas.
Well there’s another usage for frozen peas found no other than on Tik Tok. If you are struggling with falling asleep, like many of us are, this Tik Tok user claims using an ice pack on your chest will calm the Vagus Nerve. In turn calming the nervous system to not only fall asleep faster but stay asleep for longer. Now you probably don’t want to use any frozen meat or deserts but a bag of peas works perfectly!