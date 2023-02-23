Another Step Forward Made in Waukegan Airport Runway Reconstruction

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Waukegan, IL) The Lake County Forest Preserve Board has moved a step closer to approving the sale of some land to help the Waukegan Airport rebuild their runway. Commissioners voted 16-3 in favor of an agreement with the operators of the airport (The Waukegan Port District) and the FAA. The next step in the process would be public review. The proposed 186-million-dollar plan would replace the aging runway at the Waukegan Airport and bring it up to FAA safety standards. The Forest Preserve is involved because the plan would require the purchase of several acres of the Waukegan Savanna Forest Preserve

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-23-23)