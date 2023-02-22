Another Rash of Vehicle Thefts Reported in Antioch

(Via Antioch Police Department)

(Antioch, IL) Police in Antioch are again warning residents following another rash of vehicle burglaries. The latest rash of burglaries took place to mostly unlocked vehicles late Sunday night into the pre-dawn hours of Monday morning. A crew of suspects was said to steal from at least 15 vehicles in multiple neighborhoods. A review of surveillance video also showed that at least one of the members of the criminal group was carrying a firearm. Officials say the best deterrent to these types of crimes is to lock vehicle doors at night, and to remove all valuable items from those vehicles.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-21-23)