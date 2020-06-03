Another Quiet Night in Lake County, More Protests Planned
Quiet Night for Protests, Civil Unrest
(Waukegan, IL) It was another relatively quiet night in Lake County. There were protests held during the day in some areas, but none devolved into the looting and rioting that Waukegan and Beach Park experienced on Sunday night…Waukegan’s curfew remained in place last night There are some other protests scheduled this week, and though those are expected to be peaceful and non-confrontational, there are some areas, like Grayslake on Thursday, which are looking into possible early business closings in the downtown area. Metra, which had suspended service both Monday and Tuesday, is expected to resume today, but with modified schedules.
Coronavirus Tuesday Increase
(Chicago, IL) Coronavirus numbers had their Tuesday “catch up” in Illinois. Weekly fatality numbers have a trend of increasing on Tuesday’s as hospitals and medical examiners finish up weekend paperwork. Illinois Health officials announced 113 deaths, 15 of which were in Lake County. That brings the state total to 5,525 and the county death toll to 307. The overall positive infection rate in the state did fall to 13.1%, but the rolling 7-day rate rose slightly to 7%. Hospitalizations also ticked up a bit, though northeast region numbers, which include Lake County, have dropped by 64% over the last month.
Waukegan Covid-Testing Site Not Operating
(Waukegan, IL) Civil unrest in Lake County has led to a consequence unrelated to the overall story. The state’s use of National Guard troops to help deter violent protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death last week in Minnesota, has temporarily shut down the state run Covid-19 testing facility in Waukegan. The drive-through site is being moved from the emissions testing center on Northwestern Avenue, to the 1-hundred block of Water Street…and should re-open by Thursday. Testing sites run by hospitals and medical groups are operating with their normal hours.
ID Made in Gurnee Area Murder
(Gurnee, IL) The identity of a man killed last week in the Gurnee area has been released. Lake County Coroner’s officials say Elliot Jones died of a gunshot wound he sustained late Friday night in the 36-thousand-block of North Grandwood Drive. The 21-year-old and his killer allegedly met in front of the victim’s residence before shots were fired. No arrests have been made in the incident, but the investigation is ongoing by Lake County Sheriff’s officials.
Buffalo Grove Man Arrested for Walking Through Neighborhood With “Realistic” Rifle
(Buffalo Grove, IL) A Buffalo Grove man is facing disorderly conduct charges, for walking down a village road with what police called a “realistic rifle.” The suspect, who was not identified, was arrested in the pre-dawn hours of Tuesday, after attempting to flee from police in the 11-hundred block of Miller Lane. The rifle turned out to be a pellet gun, and no one was shot at, or hurt. A second person that was walking with the arrested suspect, is not facing charges.