Another Lake County Bed Bath and Beyond Slated for Closure

(Via Alpha Image Library)

(Chicago, IL) Another Lake County Bed Bath and Beyond location has been slated for closure. The company announced a new round of store closures earlier this month after announcing that they are in default on loans and could be considering filing for bankruptcy. During that original announcement, stores in Crystal Lake, Wilmette and Geneva were slated for closing…but during an update this week, the Kildeer store was added to that list. Last year the Gurnee location of the business, as well as one in Schaumburg closed their doors. It’s unclear when the Kildeer store will officially shut down, but when it does, the only Lake County location remaining will be in Vernon Hills.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (2-10-23)