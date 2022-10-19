Anna Faris accuses ‘Ghostbusters’ director Ivan Reitman of harassing behavior on set

Fred Duval/FilmMagic — Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

(NOTE LANGUAGE) On a new episode of her podcast Anna Faris Is Unqualified, the former Mom star detailed the “reign of terror” she claims she faced on the set of My Super Ex-Girlfriend at the hands of director Ivan Reitman.

Reitman, who directed classic comedies like Stripes and the first two Ghostbusters films, died in February at 75.

Before asking if she “could speak ill of the dead,” Faris told her guest Lena Dunham that working with the filmmaker was “one of my hardest film experiences.”

Faris claims, “I mean, the idea of attempting to make a comedy under this, like, reign of terror — he was a yeller. He would bring down somebody every day…and my first day, it was me.”

She said, “I felt angry, and hurt, and humiliated” by Reitman’s outburst, which was prompted by her tardiness following a wardrobe problem.

Faris also detailed another incident in which Reitman “slapped my a**,” adding, “That was a weird moment.”

According to The Guardian, Faris later recalled, “…I was on a ladder and I was supposed to be taking books off a shelf and he slapped my a** in front of the crew so hard. And all I could do was giggle.”

Faris said, “I remember looking around and I remember seeing the crew members being like, ‘Wait, what are you going to do about that? That seemed weird.’ And that’s how I dismissed it. I was like, ‘Well, this isn’t a thing. Like, it’s not that big of a deal. Buck up, Faris. Like, just giggle.’ But it made me feel small. He wouldn’t have done that to the lead male.”

She claimed she didn’t complain because this was years before the #MeToo movement.

