An Online Poll About Marriage Habits Asks About Unacceptable Behavior
Over 150,000 people took an online poll on the website BuzzFeed about marriage habits and what ISN’T acceptable behavior.
Here are the results of the eight yes-or-no questions people were asked:
1. Is it okay to pass gas in front of your spouse? 84% said “yes”.
2. Can you flirt with other people? Only 24% said “that’s okay”.
3. Would it be okay if they stayed out all night with friends? 63% said “yes”.
4. Can you pee with the door open? 77% said it’s fine.
5. Is it okay to TALK about your poop? 22% said it’s too personal.
6. Is it okay to tell white lies to make each other feel better? 39% said no, you should never lie.
7. Is it okay to fantasize about being married to someone else? 42% said yes.
8. Is it normal to have long stretches at dinner when no one says anything? 72% said yes, it’s normal.