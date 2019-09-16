An Ohio woman is accused of shoplifting & tries to use Uber as her getaway.
A JC Penney shoplifter from Butler County, Ohio recently tried to use an Uber as her getaway. An Ohio woman called for an Uber after allegedly stealing $1,700 worth of merchandise from Penney’s. When her Uber driver arrived, she wanted to place seven shopping bags full of stolen merchandise in her trunk. Two unmarked police cars pulled behind the car before the woman told her Uber driver that she was being followed by a man and to “go go go.” Officers quickly surrounded the Uber and arrested the woman for theft.
