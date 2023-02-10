An emotional Katee Sackhoff reacts to ‘Empire’ magazine covers promoting ‘The Mandalorian’ season 3

Lucasfilm

Katee Sackhoff couldn’t help but jump on Instagram to share her “overwhelmed” reaction to Empire magazine‘s feature covers promoting the third season of her show The Mandalorian.

“Oh my God, it’s so cool,” the actress enthused.

One cover captures her and Pedro Pascal‘s Din Djarin looking serious in their Mando armor.

Sackhoff was raised a lifelong Star Wars fan — by a Star Wars fan dad, in fact — and told ABC Audio back in 2021 she would have played a rock for Lucasfilm if given the chance. An opportunity came in 2012, in the form of the voice role of Bo-Katan Kryze, a steely Mandalorian fighter, in the animated Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

On that show, her character fought with — and later against — another Mando, Pre Viszla, who was voiced by none other than The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau. Favreau and Dave Filoni, the Emmy-winning Clone Wars co-creator, then cast Sackhoff as Bo-Katan in live action form in The Mandalorian season 2.

The character became a fan favorite before she donned the armor for real. Sackhoff explained to ABC Audio, “She translated so well to The Mandalorian. And that’s just one of those things: You never know what’s going to work and [when] the audience is going to go, ‘Oh my God, we love this!’”

An “overwhelmed” Sackhoff also told her followers Friday, “I can’t wait for you guys to see this season! I feel so honored to play this character and be a part of this show and a part of this universe.”

The Mandalorian returns March 1 on Disney+.

