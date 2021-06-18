Americans Spend A Lot Of Time Completing Admin Tasks

Not enough hours in the day? Here’s probably a good reason why. According to a new study, the average American adult will spend 5 years and 4 months of their life taking care of admin tasks.
Researchers polled 2,000 American adults and found they typically spend 15 hours a week addressing professional admin tasks. They spend 4 hours on personal ones.
The study was commissioned by the retail operations platform for brands and retailers, Brightpearl.com. In the study, they found 48% percent of us can’t stay on top of the amount of tasks they have to do. As a result, 36% of us are overwhelmed by these tasks. On average, we will try to complete 290 admin tasks each month.
Americans will spend 4.5 hours a week just thinking about all the tasks they need to finish.
The tasks are despised so much that 31% admitted they’d rather run out of gas on the side of the road than have to deal with them. If they could get out of taking care of work chores, 28% would willingly sit through a dinner with the in-laws. 3 in 10 would rather suffer through a cold shower. That’s bad!!!