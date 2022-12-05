Always rooting for the “Anti-Hero”: Taylor Swift leads ‘Billboard’ Hot 100 for 6th week

ABC

Taylor Swift‘s “Anti-Hero” extended its rule atop the Billboard Hot 100 for a sixth consecutive week.

“Anti-Hero” is now the 10th song in Billboard history to spend its first six weeks in the top spot, joining the ranks of songs like Lady Gaga‘s “Born This Way” and Olivia Rodrigo‘s “drivers license.”

Fans streamed Taylor’s track 20.9 million times and bought 13,000 additional copies over the past week. The latter number was boosted by the singer selling copies of her lead single on her website for 69 cents.

Should “Anti-Hero” spend another week atop the Hot 100, it’ll tie with Taylor’s longest-running #1 song, “Blank Space,” which ruled the chart for seven weeks between 2014 and 2015. It remains to be seen if “Anti-Hero” can go all the way with the holidays fast approaching.

Just one other song on the Hot 100’s top five is a non-holiday tune: Sam Smith and Kim Petras‘ “Unholy,” which fell to fourth place this week.

Meanwhile, Mariah Carey‘s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” rose to second place, with Brenda Lee‘s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in third. Bobby Helms‘ “Jingle Bell Rock” rounds out the top 5.

