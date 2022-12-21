Allison Holker shares tribute to late husband Stephen “tWitch” Boss: “My heart aches”

Getty Images/Momodu Mansaray

Allison Holker has shared a tribute to her late husband, Stephen “tWitch” Boss, one week after news broke of his tragic death.

Boss died by suicide on December 13. The So You Think You Can Dance alum and The Ellen DeGeneres Show star was 40 years old.

Holker, 34, shared a selfie of her and Boss on Instagram Wednesday, writing, “My ONE and ONLY Oh how my heart aches. We miss you so much.”

Boss and Holker married in December 2013 and shared three children: Weslie, Holker’s daughter from a previous relationship; son Maddox Laurel, 6; and daughter Zaia, 3.

Holker, who competed on SYTYCD season 2 and later as an All-Star, released a statement on December 14 about Boss’ death, calling him “the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

“Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him,” she said. “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement…” adding, “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory.”

Holker concluded her statement, saying, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Boss was a hip-hop dancer best known for being the runner-up on SYTYCD season 4 and a judge for season 17 earlier this year. He was also the DJ, and eventually an executive producer, on DeGeneres’ talk show.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

