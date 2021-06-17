All American Pets 2021 Rules

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE
ALL AMERICAN PETS CONTEST 2021
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Sponsor(s): WXLC, 102.3 “Lake County’s 1023XLC”, D Wells Automotive, On Point Mechanical Heating and Air Conditioning Specialists, and Bark ‘N’ Town (collectively, “Sponsor”).
Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
Participating in the Promotion constitutes permission for Alpha Media or its agents to photograph, film and record each participant, and to use his/her name, address (city and state), likeness, photograph, voice, biographical information and/or any statements made by him/her regarding the Promotion or its sponsors for purposes of trade, publicity or promotion without additional financial or other compensation.
Three listeners will be chosen with the most votes on their submitted picture and contacted via the phone number they submitted in the entry form at the end of the contest period and awarded a prize. If contact is made with the listeners with the most votes, they will be awarded a first place prize of Bark ‘N’ Town 2 night stay and gift certificate, Chula Vista overnight stay. Second place prize of Bark ‘N’ Town gift card, Chula Vista overnight stay. Third place prize of Bark ‘N’ Town gift card, Chula Vista overnight stay.
Aptivada: Email, Facebook, or Twitter, Google via the Aptivada platform (see instructions below).
Go to the station’s website and follow the links and instructions to enter and submit the required information, which includes entry image or video, your first and last name, telephone number, city, state, zip code, and date of birth. Internet entries will be deemed made by the authorized account holder of the email address submitted at the time of entry. The authorized account holder is the natural person who is assigned to the email address by an internet access provider, online service provider or other organization that is responsible for assigning the email address or the domain associated with the submitted email address. Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address. Entries submitted will not be acknowledged or returned. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by Station. The contest/sweepstakes administrator’s computer is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
This Promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook, Twitter, or Google. By submission of an entry, an entrant releases Facebook, Twitter, and Google from any responsibility or liability for the Promotions administration, prizes or promotion. You are providing entry information to the Station and not to Facebook, Twitter, or Google.
The odds of winning depend on the number of entries received.
July 16th, 2021, the entry with the most votes of all eligible entries submitted will be announced as the winner. Pending verification of Contest eligibility requirements, this person will receive the Contest prize. The winner will be contacted by the WXLC staff.
Staff from WXLC will contact the winner by phone or e-mail within three (3) business days.
iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.
10. Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy: The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: https://www.1023xlc.com/terms-of-use. The Privacy Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: https://www.1023xlc.com/privacy-policy.