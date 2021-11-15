Alessia Cara to perform a free virtual event on Thursday

With the holidays fast approaching, Alessia Cara is giving fans an early gift in the form of a free concert.
The “Stay” singer announced a new partnership with the Pandora streaming service on Monday, which will host the special virtual event — The Spectrum Presents Alessia Cara Powered by Pandora — that’s set to start Thursday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET.
The event is free, but fans must RSVP in order to attend. The concert is being billed as “an unforgettable night” that’ll see the Canadian singer belt out a mix of her biggest hits. Cara will also sit down with fans prior to the event and share some trivia about her new album, In the Meantime, and will reveal the stories and inspirations behind her songs during the show.
You can RSVP on the event’s official website now.
