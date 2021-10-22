Alec Baldwin posts about his “shock and sadness” after firearms mishap that left cinematographer dead

Alec Baldwin has posted to social media about the deadly firearms mishap Thursday that killed a cinematographer who was shooting Baldwin’s movie, Rust, in New Mexico.
“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin tweeted.
“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” Baldwin concluded.
Officials are still investigating what went wrong on the New Mexico set in the incident, which also left the movie’s director, Joel Souza, injured. The incident occurred when Baldwin discharged a pistol on the set under circumstances that haven’t been publicly specified.
