Afternoon Update: Highland Park Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty, Lone Survivor of I-90 Wrong-Way Crash Dies

(Waukegan, IL) In front of a packed courtroom, the suspect in the Highland Park mass shooting has pleaded not guilty. Robert Crimo III only answered questions from the judge during a short hearing on Wednesday morning…and no new information on the case was released. The 21-year-old is accused of firing over 80 shots into a crowd during a 4th of July parade in Highland Park, killing 7 and injuring 48. Crimo faces a 117-counts felony indictment including 21 for first-degree murder. He’s currently being held in the Lake County Jail without bond. The next court date is a case management conference, which is scheduled for early November.

(Maywood, IL) The only person to survive a fiery crash near Hampshire in McHenry County, has now died. Illinois State Police officials say Thomas Dobosz of Rolling Meadows was driving a full size van along I-90 in the early morning hours of Sunday, when a wrong-way driver hit the van head on. The crash killed his wife Lauren, along with his 4 children, and a 13-year-old friend of the family. The wrong-way driver, identified as 22-year-old Jennifer Fernandez of Carpentersville, was also killed. Dubosz’s death was announced Wednesday on a GoFundMe page that was set up for the family. The crash remains under investigation by Illinois State Police.

Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (8-3-22)