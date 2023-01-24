Adult Swim severs ties with ‘Rick and Morty’ co-creator Justin Roiland following domestic violence charges

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for IMDb

On the Emmy-winning animated show Rick and Morty, scientist Rick Sanchez and his grandson Morty always manage to escape close calls, but now the guy who voices them, Justin Roiland, has hit a dead end with Adult Swim.

The Cartoon Network Studios-owned property said in a tweet it has “ended its association” with the 42-year-old veteran voice actor, who is also the show’s co-creator.

Variety reports Roiland was charged with “one felony count of domestic battery with corporal injury and one felony count of false imprisonment by menace, violence, fraud and/or deceit” in an incident that reportedly took place on January 19, 2020, with an unnamed woman he was dating at the time.

Roiland pleaded not guilty in 2020 and recently appeared at a pretrial hearing; he has another one on April 27, according to the trade.

Adult Swim’s brief message, to which replies were not allowed, added, “Rick and Morty will continue. The talented and dedicated crew are hard at work on Season 7.”

