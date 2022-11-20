Adele’s long-awaited Las Vegas residency kicks off; two New Year’s Eve weekend shows added

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for AD

At long last, Adele has premiered her long-delayed Las Vegas residency show Weekends with Adele, and it appears it was worth the wait.

“I am so scared. I am so nervous!” the star told the cheering crowd of 4,300 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace Friday night, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. She gave credit to Celine Dion, the venue’s former occupant, explaining, “That’s the only reason I wanted to sing in here, because of her.”

According to the Review Journal, the show began with just Adele and a piano, but soon grew to include massive video panels, a backing band, an LED chandelier and two dozen string players performing in a giant grid. At one point, Adele went into the orchestra section and kissed her boyfriend Rich Paul and her son Angelo.

Special effects included a rain curtain and eruptions of fire during “Set Fire to the Rain,” and clouds of confetti, featuring messages like “Better Late Than Never!,” were dropped on the crowd. Adele even called out two fans who were in what she called “the worst seats in the house” and moved them to seats that had been selling for as much as $40,000 each on the secondary market.

Want to see the show for yourself? Adele’s added two New Year’s Eve weekend shows: December 30 and December 31. Presale registration is available through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program from now through Monday at 11:59 p.m. PT. The verified fan presale starts at 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

“New Year’s Eve has always been a let down for me, I seem to always end up spending it in a car on my way to or from somewhere! But not this year!!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ll be ringing 2023 in on stage!! I dress up to the nines on NYE and I would love it if those of you that come would too! Let’s go all out black tie vibes.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.