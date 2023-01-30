Adele shuts down rumor that she’ll skip the Grammys

Raven B. Varona

Adele shut down the rumor that she’s skipping the 2023 Grammy Awards. The singer made it clear she’ll be there and slammed those who claimed otherwise.

The singer addressed the rumors during her Las Vegas residency over the weekend by bluntly telling the audience, “Whoever started that rumor is a d***head.”

“I am going to the Grammys. I would never miss the Grammys. I would never be as disrespectful to the Grammys or to other artists,” she insisted.

She also had a message to the person who “started that little story,” telling them they need “to touch some grass. Alright? Go get some fresh air.”

Someone at the show recorded her fiery speech, which was then posted by Twitter account @StatsAdele; the video’s now making the rounds on social media.

Adele heads into the February 5 ceremony with seven nominations, including Record, Song and Album of the Year. Find out if she wins any awards when the Grammys air Sunday starting at 8 p.m. on CBS.

