Adele releases new “I Drink Wine” music video

Simon Emmett

Adele has released her highly-anticipated “I Drink Wine” music video.

The award-winning singer premiered the video for the song off her album 30 on Wednesday. The album was released in November 2021 and debuted at #1 on the Billboard 200.

In an Instagram post ahead of the “I Drink Wine” release, Adele revealed it was the first video she shot from her latest album.

She delivered a powerful performance of the emotional track at The BRIT Awards in February.

Adele also delighted fans when she released the official music video for her single “Oh My God” the month before.

Adele’s rescheduled Weekends with Adele Las Vegas residency kicks off on Nov. 18 at Caesars Palace and continues through March 25, 2023.

