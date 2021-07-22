Additional Charge Added in Death of Antioch Man in McHenry County

(Woodstock, IL) At least one new charge has been added against an Island Lake man, in the death of an Antioch man. Kenneth Jackson was on a motorcycle in the early morning hours of last Thursday, when he was struck from behind by a vehicle in McHenry. The 37-year-old later succumbed to injuries sustained in the crash. Steven Foulk was originally charged with three counts of DUI, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident. According to McHenry County Court records, the 67-year-old now faces an additional charge of aggravated DUI involving death. Foulk is currently free on bond and due back in court in early August.
Tim Vander Tuuk, WXLC News (7-22-21)