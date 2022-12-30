Adam Lambert releases his version of Bonnie Tyler’s “Holding Out for a Hero”

BMG

Among the many hits on the soundtrack of the 1984 smash hit film Footloose is “Holding Out for a Hero,” by Bonnie Tyler. Now, Adam Lambert’s done his own version of the song as the latest release from his upcoming covers album, High Drama.

In an email to fans, Adam says, “I wanted to thank you for all your support this year, it means so much to me. If you haven’t already seen, I’ve put my spin on Bonnie Tyler’s classic…I loved making this my own, ramping up the glam-rock and adding some more High Drama.”

As previously reported, High Drama will arrive February 24 and is available to pre-save and pre-order now. It features Adam’s versions of songs by Duran Duran, Kings of Leon, Culture Club and Sia, among others.

