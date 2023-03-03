Adam Lambert crowns one queen Miss High Drama at NYC event

ABC Audio

Album release events normally involve the artist performing a couple of songs for a crowd of specially invited guests. But Adam Lambert doesn’t do “normal.”

In conjunction with his new covers album, High Drama, Adam took over the Red Eye club in New York City and hosted a drag show, where three specially selected queens performed to tracks from the album and the audience voted to crown one Miss High Drama.

One queen lip-synced to Adam’s take on Bonnie Tyler‘s “Holding Out for a Hero.” Another, Mami Horowitz, performed Adam’s version of Lana Del Rey‘s “West Coast,” and the final contestant performed Adam’s cover of Ann Peebles‘ “I Can’t Stand the Rain” while crawling through the crowd. You can see video of the performances on Adam’s Instagram Story now.

The audience went wild for the final performance, so Adam presented her with a crown and a bouquet of flowers; he and the crowd even serenaded her with “Happy Birthday,” since it happened to be her birthday.

High Drama also includes Adam’s versions of hits by Culture Club, Billie Eilish, Duran Duran, Kings of Leon and Sia.

