According To A New Survey, 63% Of Americans Have Fallen For Some Sort Of Online Scam
According to new research, only one in 10 Americans have NOT been a victim of a fraud, scam, data breach, identity theft or social media hacking.
The survey, conducted by OnePoll in conjunction with MoneyGram, examined the commonly experienced digital threats of 2,000 Americans and uncovered nearly half (49 percent) have been victims of a data breach. The most common digital threat people have fallen victim to is a scam.
One in 7 people don’t feel confident they could spot a scam. One in 10 would engage with a call from an unknown number and with an email from an unknown sender.
One in eight would engage in a romance request from someone they’ve never met in person while a further one in nine would engage with a job offer from a place they never applied and in an email from a sender with a company similar to a global company.