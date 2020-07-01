According To A New Poll, The Most Popular Way To Cook A Steak Is WELL DONE On A Grill.
A group of flat iron steaks cooking on a grill over a live fire. A chef is using tongs to turn the steaks.
Let me start by saying that I do not really eat much steak. As I’ve grown older the texture really gets to me. I used to eat a lot of steak though. As a matter of fact, I could see myself going vegetarian one day or at the very least pescatarian.
One thing I do know is that a good cut of meat should NOT be prepared well done.
According to a new poll, 21% of Americans prefer their steak well done and 20% wish to eat it medium-well. I know this upsets those “steak purists” but it seems like close to 41% of people prefer their meat with no pink.
The poll does state that our favorite side to go with that steak is a baked potato. No surprise there at all.