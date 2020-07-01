      Weather Alert

According To A New Poll, The Most Popular Way To Cook A Steak Is WELL DONE On A Grill.

Jeffrey Randolph
Jul 1, 2020 @ 3:21pm
A group of flat iron steaks cooking on a grill over a live fire. A chef is using tongs to turn the steaks.

Let me start by saying that I do not really eat much steak.  As I’ve grown older the texture really gets to me.  I used to eat a lot of steak though.  As a matter of fact, I could see myself going vegetarian one day or at the very least pescatarian.

One thing I do know is that a good cut of meat should NOT be prepared well done.

According to a new poll, 21% of Americans prefer their steak well done and 20% wish to eat it medium-well.  I know this upsets those “steak purists” but it seems like close to 41% of people prefer their meat with no pink.

The poll does state that our favorite side to go with that steak is a baked potato.  No surprise there at all.

 

